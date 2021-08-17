expand
Ad Spot

August 17, 2021

Man charged with almost striking officers with vehicle

By Mike Stoll

Published 5:29 pm Tuesday, August 17, 2021

A St. Paul man who allegedly almost struck two officers while fleeing in his vehicle made his first court appearance on Monday in Mower County District Court.

Elijah Denton II, 27

Elijah Denton II, 27, has been charged with felony fleeing a peace office in a motor vehicle, felony fifth-degree drug possession, misdemeanor driving after revocation, and two counts each of felony second-degree assault – dangerous weapon – and gross misdemeanor fourth-degree assault – physically assault peace officer.

According to the court complaint, police responded to a call of a male passed out in a vehicle at about 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 13 in the 2000 block of Sixth Avenue Northeast. Police arrived and spotted a male subject, later identified as Denton, asleep in the front seat of a 2006 Pontiac G6.

Denton was awakened and appeared disoriented. When advised of the reason for the contact, Denton rolled his window down a few inches and an officer detected the odor of marijuana, though he was unable to tell if it was coming from the Pontiac because of the wind.

Denton told police his identification was in a motel room about a block away and indicated he was sleeping in his car because he had been in an argument with his girlfriend, though he refused to identify her.

Upon running Denton’s information, police learned he had an arrest warrant in Chisago County. Another officer arrived on the scene and parked his squad car in front of Denton’s vehicle because it was suspected Denton would try to flee. When asked to step out of the car, Denton refused and drove away from the scene, nearly striking two officers. He then stopped about a block away and fled on foot.

Denton was caught on Fifth Avenue Northeast and found to be in possession of some pills and about 47 grams of marijuana.

A review of Denton’s criminal record shows prior convictions for theft, domestic assault, and possession of a pistol/assault weapon – conviction or adjudicated delinquent for a crime of violence.

Denton will appear in court again on Aug. 30

More News

Voice of the County

Dr. Bhagra looking forward as site lead physician for Austin, Albert Lea

Council makes I-90 bridge recommendation

COVID numbers rise, still lower than last fall

Mower County

Voice of the County

Business

Dr. Bhagra looking forward as site lead physician for Austin, Albert Lea

Local Government

Council makes I-90 bridge recommendation

Mower County

COVID numbers rise, still lower than last fall

Mower County

Senior Center to host workshop for caregivers

Mower County

Prizes increased for girls’ speech contest

News

Bridge disaster diver returns medals in Line 3 protest

Agriculture

Northern Country honored for conservation work

Blooming Prairie

BP woman injured in Monday afternoon accident

Albert Lea

Upcoming DC Drifters show to feature area county artists

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with almost striking officers with vehicle

Mower County

Minnesota COVID-19 hospitalizations highest since mid-May

News

Minot air museum displays Iwo Jima plane from World War II

News

Minnesota prosecutors oppose releasing Chauvin juror names

News

Minn. schools face contentious issues over wearing face masks

News

Authorities attack Minnesota wildfire from air and ground

Agriculture

‘Micro-farmers’ face drought without safety net

News

Minnesota GOP chair urges vote on her leadership

News

Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months

Health

Mayo announces plans to expand proton beam therapy services

News

Minnesota reports 1,470 virus cases, more breakthrough cases

News

James Hormel, ambassador and philanthropist, dies at 88

News

Minnesota extends $100 vaccine incentives for another week

News

US jobless claims near pandemic low as economy strengthens