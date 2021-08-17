Man charged with almost striking officers with vehicle

A St. Paul man who allegedly almost struck two officers while fleeing in his vehicle made his first court appearance on Monday in Mower County District Court.

Elijah Denton II, 27, has been charged with felony fleeing a peace office in a motor vehicle, felony fifth-degree drug possession, misdemeanor driving after revocation, and two counts each of felony second-degree assault – dangerous weapon – and gross misdemeanor fourth-degree assault – physically assault peace officer.

According to the court complaint, police responded to a call of a male passed out in a vehicle at about 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 13 in the 2000 block of Sixth Avenue Northeast. Police arrived and spotted a male subject, later identified as Denton, asleep in the front seat of a 2006 Pontiac G6.

Denton was awakened and appeared disoriented. When advised of the reason for the contact, Denton rolled his window down a few inches and an officer detected the odor of marijuana, though he was unable to tell if it was coming from the Pontiac because of the wind.

Denton told police his identification was in a motel room about a block away and indicated he was sleeping in his car because he had been in an argument with his girlfriend, though he refused to identify her.

Upon running Denton’s information, police learned he had an arrest warrant in Chisago County. Another officer arrived on the scene and parked his squad car in front of Denton’s vehicle because it was suspected Denton would try to flee. When asked to step out of the car, Denton refused and drove away from the scene, nearly striking two officers. He then stopped about a block away and fled on foot.

Denton was caught on Fifth Avenue Northeast and found to be in possession of some pills and about 47 grams of marijuana.

A review of Denton’s criminal record shows prior convictions for theft, domestic assault, and possession of a pistol/assault weapon – conviction or adjudicated delinquent for a crime of violence.

Denton will appear in court again on Aug. 30