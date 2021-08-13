expand
August 14, 2021

Man charged for allegedly threatening woman with a knife

By Mike Stoll

Published 6:02 pm Friday, August 13, 2021

A LeRoy man who allegedly threatened a woman with a knife while they were in a vehicle made his first appearance Monday in Mower County DIstrict Court.

Bruce Adam Winter, 35

Bruce Adam Winter, 35, has been charged with felony second-degree assault – dangerous weapon.

According to the court complaint, law enforcement was dispatched at about 12:56 a.m. on Aug. 8 to the area of 320th Street and 795th Avenue in rural LeRoy on a report of an assault with a dangerous weapon. The victim was initially difficult to find since she fled from a vehicle and had hidden in a corn field.

The victim made contact with a Mower County Deputy and reported that she had contacted Winter to help another man with changing a flat tire. Because there was an issue with getting the spare tire off the vehicle, the man drove her vehicle to town to get another tire and she got into Winter’s truck. She indicated that Winter was driving erratically while stabbing something in the backseat with a knife. When she told him to stop driving erratically, Winter reportedly told her he had two bottles filled with gas and that he was going to light the truck on fire and drive into something at a high rate of speed.

The victim also reported that Winter made stabbing motions toward her with the knife, telling her it was “game over” and that he was not going to play her games.

She fled the vehicle when Winter came to a stop and ran into a corn field to hide.

Law enforcement made contact with Winter, who showed signs of intoxication. Winter acknowledged that he had been called to help with a flat tire, that he had been driving poorly, and that he was holding a knife when he spoke to the victim.

A review of Winter’s criminal record shows prior convictions for assault.

Winter will appear in court again on Aug. 19.

