expand
Ad Spot

August 20, 2021

Making the switch: Former Hayfield volleyball coach takes over Austin’s program

By Rocky Hulne

Published 7:43 pm Thursday, August 19, 2021

When he was the head volleyball coach at Hayfield, Jeremy Struck made a habit out of beating the Austin Packers.

After eight years with the Vikings, Struck is ready to help the Pack. Struck is the new head coach for Austin, making him the third coach in three seasons as he takes over for interim coach Jamie Mauseth, who replaced former coach Lauren Cost in 2020.

“Austin is a very familiar place and I told the (Austin) girls how we felt about them coming from Hayfield. That stigma needs to change and we need to be a force in the Big Nine,” Struck said. “We can’t be an easy out and we’re going to challenge you. We may not win all of the time, but we’re going to challenge you.”

Struck led Hayfield to a winning record in every season he coached them and the Vikings were one win away from the state tournament when they lost to Caledonia in four games in the Section 1A title match in 2016.

So far, he’s shown that he is committed to building a program in Austin.

“You can tell he wants to be here for a long time, and you can tell he wants to build a program,” Austin senior Mallory Brown said. “We just have to work as a team and we have to get used to Jeremy’s coaching techniques, because they are different from Lauren and Jamie’s.”

Austin has 60 girls out for volleyball this fall, which is double the number that Hayfield would have in a given season. Struck is hoping to keep those numbers growing and he’d like to see the program score some big victories.

“It’s a new opportunity at a bigger school with a lot of athletes. We’re looking to put some excitement into the volleyball community of Austin. It’s kind of been a roller coaster for a few years. We want to build a program here,” Struck said. “We have athletes, we just need to access their potential with a little encouragement and guidance. Some of these kids have had three coaches in three years and they need some consistency.”

Austin senior Kennedy Bell said the whole team is adjusting to Struck’s style and the Packers are ready to compete in a season where they’re hoping they won’t have to worry about masks or social distancing.

“It’s been pretty smooth so far,” Bell said. “It’s exciting knowing that we might have more fans and more energy than we had last year.”

Austin will open its season when it hosts Mankato East at 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 27.

 

More News

Embattled Minnesota Republican Party leader resigns

Making the switch: Former Hayfield volleyball coach takes over Austin’s program

Get to Know: Austin swimmer Madelynn Murley

Caravan du Nord Concert getting back on the road

News

Embattled Minnesota Republican Party leader resigns

Mower County

Caravan du Nord Concert getting back on the road

Mower County

Austin Utilities issues peak alert for Thursday

News

State imposes water restrictions as drought worsens

News

Some rural bankers worried drought will threaten operations

News

Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near Capitol

News

Four former top Minnesota GOP staffers seek leader’s ouster

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Update: Truck a ‘total loss’ after Wednesday afternoon fire

News

US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19

Mower County

Minnesota State Fair strongly urges masks and vaccinations

Brownsdale

Brownsdale man airlifted to hospital after ATV accident

Mower County

Voice of the County

Business

Dr. Bhagra looking forward as site lead physician for Austin, Albert Lea

Local Government

Council makes I-90 bridge recommendation

Mower County

COVID numbers rise, still lower than last fall

Mower County

Senior Center to host workshop for caregivers

Mower County

Prizes increased for girls’ speech contest

News

Bridge disaster diver returns medals in Line 3 protest

Agriculture

Northern Country honored for conservation work

Blooming Prairie

BP woman injured in Monday afternoon accident

Albert Lea

Upcoming DC Drifters show to feature area county artists

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with almost striking officers with vehicle

Mower County

Minnesota COVID-19 hospitalizations highest since mid-May

News

Minot air museum displays Iwo Jima plane from World War II