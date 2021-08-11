LSS seeks Foster Grandparent volunteers

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota (LSS) is seeking volunteers for its Foster Grandparent service, in partnership with AmeriCorps Seniors, a national service agency, to offer guidance and encouragement to children and youth in the community.

Foster Grandparent volunteers are older adults who traditionally offer one-to-one mentoring in the classroom and other settings to children and youth who may be experiencing academic or social challenges. Their presence and reassurance can help children and youth improve self-esteem, social and emotional development and literacy and math skills.

The rewards go both ways, enriching the lives of Foster Grandparents as well.

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota is currently seeking volunteers who are 55 years or older and can commit to at least 10 hours per week.

The Foster Grandparent service offers volunteers an hourly stipend, a chance to stay connected and a meaningful opportunity to make a difference in the lives of young people. More than 15 hours of training is provided and there are a limited number of iPads to loan volunteers who don’t have access to technology for remote volunteering.

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota conducts background checks to ensure safety. The statewide organization serves all Minnesotans and welcomes volunteers from various cultures, backgrounds, traditions and stages in life to inquire. If you are interested in becoming a Foster Grandparent, call 1-888-205-3770 or visit lssmn.org/fgvolunteer.

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota also welcomes organizations to become partner sites to support youth in a variety of settings including public and private schools, Head Start locations, shelters, and daycare centers.