expand
Ad Spot

August 20, 2021

Lisa L. Cochlin, 41

By Daily Herald

Published 5:08 pm Friday, August 20, 2021

Lisa L. Cochlin, 41

Lisa L. Cochlin, age 41 of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, at her home in Blooming Prairie. Lisa Louise Christianson was born August 8, 1980, in Owatonna, Minnesota, to Bruce and Linda (Wallace) Christianson. She graduated with the class of 1999 from Blooming Prairie High School. Lisa worked as a manager for 3 different stores in Medford, Minnesota and as a certified nursing assistant in Hayfield, Minnesota. On October 15, 2005, she married Jeremy Cochlin. Her family meant the world to her and she loved spending time with them. Lisa enjoyed bickering and being sarcastic with her kids and always found one on one time with them. She was a perfectionist and it showed in the many crafts she liked making for her family. Lisa also loved family vacations to Duluth, Minnesota, where one of the highlights of the trip was getting wings from Grandma’s Bar. She was known as kindhearted, loving, forgiving, and always called everyone sweety and hon. Lisa will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.

Survivors include her parents, Bruce and Linda Christianson; husband, Jeremy Cochlin; children, Kyler Christianson, Blake Christianson, Norah Savage, and Breckin Cochlin; sister, Melody Amberg; sisters-in-law, Shannon Spinler and Ashley Allison; nieces and nephews, Mia Amberg, Meghan Amberg, Tylar Amberg, Kaden Anderson, Grayson Spinler, Landon Allison, Avery Allison. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clint and Audrey Christianson and Herb and Bev Wallace.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021, at First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. Visitation will take place from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 22, at Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Interment will be in First Lutheran Cemetery, Blooming Prairie. Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

More News

Leadership Austin set to begin 15th year

Inviting all singers to join the NW Singers

Extra impaired driving enforcement runs from Aug. 20 to Sept. 6

Pair of SEMAC grants awarded to Matchbox, individual project

Business

Leadership Austin set to begin 15th year

Mower County

Inviting all singers to join the NW Singers

Mower County

Extra impaired driving enforcement runs from Aug. 20 to Sept. 6

Mower County

Pair of SEMAC grants awarded to Matchbox, individual project

Mower County

In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Breaking News: Police have Friday morning standoff in Southeast Austin

News

Embattled Minnesota Republican Party leader resigns

Mower County

Caravan du Nord Concert getting back on the road

Mower County

Austin Utilities issues peak alert for Thursday

News

State imposes water restrictions as drought worsens

News

Some rural bankers worried drought will threaten operations

News

Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near Capitol

News

Four former top Minnesota GOP staffers seek leader’s ouster

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Update: Truck a ‘total loss’ after Wednesday afternoon fire

News

US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19

Mower County

Minnesota State Fair strongly urges masks and vaccinations

Brownsdale

Brownsdale man airlifted to hospital after ATV accident

Mower County

Voice of the County

Business

Dr. Bhagra looking forward as site lead physician for Austin, Albert Lea

Local Government

Council makes I-90 bridge recommendation

Mower County

COVID numbers rise, still lower than last fall

Mower County

Senior Center to host workshop for caregivers

Mower County

Prizes increased for girls’ speech contest

News

Bridge disaster diver returns medals in Line 3 protest