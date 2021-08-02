Linda F. Harmon, 84 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Hospital – St. Marys Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.

Linda Fay was born March 6, 1937 in Augusta, Wisconsin to Ivan and Vada (Daniels) Pettis. She was a graduate of Augusta High School. On July 23, 1955 she was united in marriage to Edwin “Ed” Harmon at the Methodist Church in Augusta. Later that year, her husband Ed was drafted and spent the next two years serving his country in the U.S. Navy. Linda and Ed then followed family to Austin, Minnesota. Linda worked as a clerk for Sears for 18 years and for the Austin Public Schools for more than 13 years. She retired in 2000.

Linda was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Austin, and a longtime member of Women Of The Moose. She enjoyed baking, and spending time in the garden.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed on April 3, 2020; grandson, Evan Champlin; parents, Ivan and Vada Pettis; siblings, James, Everett, Ervin, Gerald, Leland, Ivan Jr., and Clarence.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Cindy Champlin (Mike Hemry), Fort Myers, Florida; son, Bill (Marlene) Harmon of Lansing, Minnesota; five grandchildren, Anson Eklund, Lyle, Minnesota; Shawn Harmon, Lansing, Minnesota, Erin (Justin) O’Brien, Silver Bay, Minnesota, Stephanie (Dustin) Gaul, Lansing, Minnesota, and Alex Champlin, Austin, Minnesota; nine great grandchildren; siblings, Lorena Ginther, Augusta, Wisconsin, Ellis (Marjorie) Pettis, Augusta, Wisconsin, Virginia (Dean) Schwoch of Augusta, Wisconsin, and Harriet (Daryl) Dehnke of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; sister-in-laws, Marcella Pettis and Betty Ann Pettis, of Augusta, Wisconsin; many nieces and nephews

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with the Reverend Forrest Miller officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday morning from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon, prior to the service. Private interment will be at Grandview Cemetery.