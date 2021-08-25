expand
Ad Spot

August 27, 2021

Letter to the Editor: Protect your neighbors by getting the COVID vaccine

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Wednesday, August 25, 2021

These last 16 months have been devastating for a lot of my neighbors, friends and acquaintances. Some have gone nearly one and half years without seeing a family member. Weddings have been postponed, funerals held outside and trips postponed.

I have learned over the years that living in a free society where we look after one another means that I don’t have the right to ruin other peoples’ lives by not wearing a mask or getting vaccinated.

I don’t have the right to try to stop our local school district from protecting our children when they insist on a mask. I also don’t have the right to make fun of a person who wears a mask. I don’t have the right to prolong this terrible COVID-19 illness along with its social and economic costs by not contributing to the effort of helping others understand the importance of getting vaccinated and wearing a mask.

Yes, I love my neighbors, friends and this county so I got vaccinated and am wearing a mask when in large groups or inside a building. I want to help my friends and neighbors survive this disease and I do what is right. I want us all to be heroes.

Roger Boughton

Austin, MN

More News

Packer swimmers open season with crowds and youth on their side

Rebels swept by Spring Grove

Cardinals sweep Schaeffer in season opener

Vikings bounce back to beat Fillmore Central volleyball team