expand
Ad Spot

August 19, 2021

Kevin Nelson: Shirley Theel Park: What happened?

By Kevin Nelson

Published 6:30 am Wednesday, August 18, 2021

As had been noted several months ago, due to the underlying composition (mostly clay) of the ground within Shirley Theel Park, it holds water for extended periods of time following rain. Standing water isn’t as evident in Austin this year, given the lack of rain. However, many of us are familiar with the wet conditions which exist within this park during wet or even normal-rainfall years.

Going further back decades, locals used to hunt on that parcel, as it was a high-ground slough, one which retained so much water that people could actually find waterfowl congregating where the park now sits.

So present day, as standing water has continued to hamper recreational activities, even many days after a rainfall, city staff discussed possible solutions, and it was determined that tiling would be the best solution to rid this parcel of standing water.

The tiling drain was first tied into a storm drain at 25th Street Southwest and Fifth Avenue, so all of the excess ground water will exit into this storm drain. The excavators have now moved on to the actual tiling process within the park, and slowly but surely the sections will be pieced together to form the grid which will work to ensure the space does not return to its slough status.

Instead, following some reseeding, it can be enjoyed for soccer, softball, and other field activities during most non-winter months.

Enjoy your park!

More News

Four former top Minnesota GOP staffers seek leader’s ouster

Another walk-off for Polanco; Twins beat Indians 8-7 in 11

Truck with horse trailer catches fire on Interstate 90

Austin Utilities issues peak alert

News

Four former top Minnesota GOP staffers seek leader’s ouster

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Truck with horse trailer catches fire on Interstate 90

Mower County

Austin Utilities issues peak alert

News

US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19

Mower County

Minnesota State Fair strongly urges masks and vaccinations

Brownsdale

Brownsdale man airlifted to hospital after ATV accident

Mower County

Voice of the County

Business

Dr. Bhagra looking forward as site lead physician for Austin, Albert Lea

Local Government

Council makes I-90 bridge recommendation

Mower County

COVID numbers rise, still lower than last fall

Mower County

Senior Center to host workshop for caregivers

Mower County

Prizes increased for girls’ speech contest

News

Bridge disaster diver returns medals in Line 3 protest

Agriculture

Northern Country honored for conservation work

Blooming Prairie

BP woman injured in Monday afternoon accident

Albert Lea

Upcoming DC Drifters show to feature area county artists

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with almost striking officers with vehicle

Mower County

Minnesota COVID-19 hospitalizations highest since mid-May

News

Minot air museum displays Iwo Jima plane from World War II

News

Minnesota prosecutors oppose releasing Chauvin juror names

News

Minn. schools face contentious issues over wearing face masks

News

Authorities attack Minnesota wildfire from air and ground

Agriculture

‘Micro-farmers’ face drought without safety net

News

Minnesota GOP chair urges vote on her leadership