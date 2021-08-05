Juvenile male killed in Wednesday afternoon ATV accident

An 11-year-old juvenile male died as the result of injuries sustained in a Wednesday afternoon ATV accident in rural Blooming Prairie.

According to Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik, Mower County deputies were dispatched at about 4:31 p.m. on Wednesday to an ATV accident in the 33000 block of 550th Avenue in rural Blooming Prairie. Brownsdale Police, the Minnesota State Patrol, Blooming Prairie Ambulance, Blooming Prairie Fire, and Mayo One Air Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, deputies observed others on scene performing CPR on a juvenile male who had been pinned under the ATV in a waterway for an undetermined amount of time. Lifesaving efforts were ultimately unsuccessful and the juvenile male was pronounced dead at the scene.

“All responders’ thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic accident,” Sandvik said.

Sandvik did not release the name of the victim.