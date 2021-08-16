expand
Ad Spot

August 17, 2021

Former U.S. Ambassador, philanthropist and heir to the Hormel meatpacking fortune, James Hormel, of San Francisco, Calif., on August 1, 2011. Hormel died on Friday, August 13, 2021. (Photo courtesy Lighthouse Public Affairs)

James Hormel, ambassador and philanthropist, dies at 88

By Daily Herald

Published 2:04 pm Monday, August 16, 2021

James Catherwood Hormel, the youngest son of Jay and Germaine Hormel and youngest grandchild of George and Lillian Hormel, died on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at a hospital in San Francisco. He was 88 years old.

Retired Jay C. Hormel Nature Center Director Larry Dolphin, left, and his successor Luke Reese, center, chat with James Hormel, the son of Jay Hormel, during a special open house for donors to unveil the new interpretive center. Herald file photo

Born Jan. 1, 1933, in Austin, Hormel received a law degree from the University of Chicago law school, where he was later dean of students. He was a co-founder of the Human Rights Campaign and funded many activities geared to the arts, education, and LGBT rights. A champion in the fight against AIDS, Hormel contributed funds to the National AIDS Memorial Grove and the American Foundation for AIDS Research, of which he was a member of the board of directors.

Hormel made history when he became the first openly gay U.S. ambassador, serving as the U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg from Sept. 8, 1999, to Jan. 1, 2001.

In addition to his advocacy work, Hormel also served on the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce board of directors.

Hormel is survived by his husband, Michael, as well as five children, 14 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

More News

Minnesota GOP chair urges vote on her leadership

Polanco’s 10th-inning double lifts Twins past Indians, 5-4

Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months

Mary Ann Betlach, 91

News

Minnesota GOP chair urges vote on her leadership

News

Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months

Health

Mayo announces plans to expand proton beam therapy services

News

Minnesota reports 1,470 virus cases, more breakthrough cases

News

James Hormel, ambassador and philanthropist, dies at 88

News

Minnesota extends $100 vaccine incentives for another week

News

US jobless claims near pandemic low as economy strengthens

Mower County

ARPA funds, I-90 bridge project on council agenda

Mower County

A taste of Puerto Rico

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Accused gunman pleads not guilty to murder charges

Education

APS facilities named for retirees, graduate

Agriculture

Soybean oil tires donated to Mower County Sheriff’s Office

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Search warrant leads to drug charges for Austin man

Mower County

Mayo Clinic Health System to offer flu vaccine at most Mower County schools

Mower County

MnDOT seeks input on proposed goals for disadvantaged businesses

Mower County

SURE interns share research experience

Mower County

Karl Potach Memorial Golf Tournament being held Monday

Business

Erickson, Surdy achieve Ameriprise Private Wealth advisor status

Mower County

Club News: Duplicate Bridge

News

GOP operative indicted for child sex trafficking

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged for allegedly threatening woman with a knife

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Former banker pleads guilty to theft from customer account

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Aug. 1-7

Mower County

MCHS to reinstitute visitor guidelines