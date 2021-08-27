Huskies beat Austin girls tennis team in season opener

The Austin girls tennis team dropped its season opener to Owatonna by a score of 6-1 in the Owatonna Indoor Center Thursday.

Gracie Schmitt scored a win at No. 2 singles for the Packers (0-1 overall) by winning the last two games 7-5 and 10-7 against Owatonna’s Alex Heumoeller, after dropping the first game 6-0.

“Gracie Schmitt showed great heart,” Austin head coach Jeff Anderson said. “What a great effort. I’m also very happy with our doubles play today. For some new teams to come out in our first match and play that well was really encouraging.”

Singles

No 1 Olivia Herzog (O) Reana Schmitt (A) 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Alex Huemoeller (O) 0-6, 7-5, 10-7

No. 3 Olivia McDermott (O) def. Kaitlin Meiergerd (A) 6-, 6-0

No. 4 Emma Herzog (O) def. Ella Nack (A) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Lauren Thamert and Olivia Shaw (O) def. Samantha Krueger and Emma Haugen (A) 6-2, 6-3

No. 2 Ellery Blacker and Ashley Schlauderaff (O) def. Abby VanPelt and Katie VanPelt (A)

No. 3 Elizabeth Roesner and Allison Wasieleski (O) def. Aunica Groh and Kaitlyn Riskedahl (O) 6-4, 6-4