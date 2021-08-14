Evie Mohrfeld: Senior Travels sees ‘The Music Man’

Our recent visit to the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre had our group attending the “The Music Man” with pure delight.

“The Music Man” was written by Mason City, Iowa, native Meredith Wilson. Several of our travelers attended the North Iowa Annual Band Festival, with Meredith leading the parade. It was in the year 1957 when the show became a hit on Broadway, winning many awards.

This show first cast Shirley Jones, Robert Preston, Ron Howard, and Buddy Hackett.

The cast at the Chanhassen was well suited and the show was filled with lots of beautiful music. The show portrays Professor Howard Hill, a con artist who arrives in the River City to form a boys band. This is an upbeat show and a family pleaser.

Dec. 1 is a return trip to the Music Man show at the Chanhassen.

We are in the planning stage of a visit to Music Man Square in Mason City. They have completed a total renovation, which is also near Meredith Wilson’s childhood home.

Aug. 25-Sept. 4, the travel office will be closed as we will be on tour.

We were in hopes that after Sept. 1 we would all be able to travel safely together. But we need to continue to require mandatory vaccine shots of all of our travelers. Bring your card when visiting our office if we do not already have yours on file. We are instilling the best for all of our travelers. We will keep in touch with you as there are changes.

Upcoming trips

Sept. 16: “A Bench in the Sun” at the Daytrippers Theatre. Fee is now due.

Oct. 6: Celebration Belle River four-hour cruise on the Mississippi River. Fee is due by Sept.6.

Oct. 20: Train ride including lunch and train museum tour in Boone, Iowa.

Nov. 17-20: Springfield and Branson, Missouri.

Dec. 1: “The Music Man’ at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre.

Dec. 29: Holiday musical with “Andy and Bing,” Chanhassen Dinner Theatre.

Regular travel hours at the Mower County Senior Center are 9:30 a.m. to noon, Monday and Tuesday.

Mailing address is Evie’s Travel Box 575, Austin, MN 55912