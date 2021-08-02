Erik Koskinen to headline Schindler Celebration

Chastity Brown Bows Out Due to Personal Issue

The Austin ArtWorks Festival on Monday announced a change in this year’s Schindler Celebration Concert.

Singer-songwriter Erik Koskinen will be the new headliner at the 6th annual Schindler Celebration, filling in for original headliner Chastity Brown, who was forced to bow out due to an undisclosed personal issue.

Koskinen is joined by opener EmiSunshine for the show that honors the memory of family physician Dr. Dick Schindler who practiced medicine for over 40 years and passed away in 2014.

Koskinen resides on a farm near Cleveland, Minnesota. Critics have called Koskinen’s work “a blend of American folk, country, rock-n-roll, and blues” or “Americana.

“It’s not only Americana music … I learned how to play American music.,” Koskinen has said. He released the album “Burning the Deal” in 2019.

EmiSunshine, a recent contestant on ABC’s “American Idol,” will open for Koskinen. Sunshine debuted on the Grand Ole Opry stage in 2014 at the age of 10 and has been garnering national attention ever since. Now 16, her country music with influences of Americana, bluegrass, blues and gospel keeps her performing about 150 times each year.

The show is the centerpiece of the Austin ArtWorks Festival and is sponsored by Mayo Clinic Health System. Tickets go on sale today at austinareaarts.org/schindlercelebration.

The Austin ArtWorks Festival will feature 53 fine art exhibitors—selected by jury from 10 states—an Authors’ Stage, live music, free family art activities, art making demonstration and the Trunk Show at the ArtWorks Center. The Minnesota Zoo will bring a special exhibit of two Nature Illuminated animal sculptures to the festival grounds this year. Nearly all activities will be held outdoors for COVID safety.