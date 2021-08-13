Erickson, Surdy achieve Ameriprise Private Wealth advisor status

Brianne Erickson and James Surdy, financial advisors with Wealth Management Solutions, a financial/private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, have become Ameriprise Financial private wealth advisors.

Both Erickson and Surdy, with offices in Austin, are among the 18% of approximately 10,000 Ameriprise financial advisors to achieve this status.

Private wealth advisors provide personalized client service and are dedicated to meeting the complex and unique financial needs of their clients. To become eligible for this status, advisors must be experienced in providing a comprehensive approach to financial planning and advice, complete specialized training and achieve exceptional business results.

As private wealth advisor, Erickson provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with her clients.

Wealth Management Solutions has served the Austin area for over 40 years. For more information, please contact us at 507-437-3523 or visit the Ameriprise office at 329 Main Street South, Suite 201.