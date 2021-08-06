Education Briefs
Education Milestones
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Spring 2021 Grads
Austin
Mattie Hackensmith, Bachelor of Science, Biology Major: Environmental Science Concentration; CSH Individualized Option (BS)
Sargeant
Leif Bungum, Bachelor of Science, Management Major
University of Minnesota-Duluth Spring 2021 Dean’s List
Austin
Priscilla T. Felemu, junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S
Samuel Johnson, sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Pre Civil Engineering
Davis J. Nelson, junior, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, Criminology B A and Anthropology
Jack M. Staben, sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Pre Mechanical Engineering
Lyle
Bryce J Strouf, senior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Accounting B Acc
Racine
Olivia A Quam, Sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Pre Undeclared Science