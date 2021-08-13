expand
August 14, 2021

Debra April Magee Verducci, 63

Debra (Deb) Kay (Magee) Verducci, age 63 of Arlington, VA, passed away March 19th, 2019.

Deb grew up rural Austin, Minnesota and attended Lyle Schools.

Deb was born on April 12th, 1955, in Austin, Minnesota to Richard & Darlean (Iverson) Magee. She grew up on the family farm in rural Austin and graduated from Lyle High School in 1973. Deb graduated from Humboldt College in Minneapolis in Library Science and attended night school to obtain her B.A. degree from Strayer College in Virginia.

She moved to the Washington DC area and worked for the FBI and the Department of Navy (Navy Sea Systems) as a Financial Systems Analyst until retirement in December of 2018. Deb was preceded in death by parents, Richard and Darlean Magee, and her husband, John Verducci.

Deb is survived by her brothers, Dale (Julie) Magee, Bloomington, MN; David Magee, Arlington, VA; Douglas Magee, Two Harbors MN; and sister, Deanna (Jeff Huber) Brighton, Michigan, and nieces Kimberly (Andrew) Robinson and Emily (Steven) Kuplic and nephew, Steven (Sarah) Magee; and four great-nieces and nephews, all residing in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Burial will be August 21st, 2021, at Woodbury Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. with A Celebration of Life Reception at the Lyle Legion from 2-5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to your local public library.

