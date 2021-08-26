David Allen Gardner, 66

David Allen Gardner, age 66, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System Austin. David was born on November 25, 1954, in Austin, Minnesota, to Kirk Gardner and Rose (Chapman) Stundahl. He was baptized into the Lutheran Faith Community. David attended Austin Public Schools. Following school, he held various positions through Cedar Valley Services in Austin. He was proud to be a lifelong resident of the Austin community. David loved going to the VFW to visit his friends and spend time with them over a cup of coffee. He also enjoyed bowling and above all else cherished time spent with his family. He will be fondly remembered for his great smile and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. David is survived by his mother, Rose Stundahl; brothers, Randy and Brian Gardner; sister, Barbara Maly; stepsister, Mary (Dave) Klaustermeier; sister-in-law, Terry Gardner; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Kirk Gardner; stepfather, Melvin Stundahl; brothers, Mike, Larry, and Mark Gardner; stepbrother, Mark Stundahl; and nephew, Tony Maly. A memorial service for David will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.