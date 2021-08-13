expand
August 14, 2021

Convictions: Aug. 1-7

—Raymond Cotter, 31, of Rochester was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor domestic assault – subsequent violation. He must perform 50 hours of community service, follow several conditions, and pay $85 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail. He received credit for 15 days served.

—Trae Anthony Diaz, 28, of Austin was sentenced to five years of probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. He must perform 40 hours of community service and follow several conditions.

—Devon Skyler Felten, 26, of Rose Creek was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI – any amount of schedule I/II drugs. He must spend 26 days on electronic home monitoring, follow several conditions, and pay $1,015 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. He received credit for four days served.

—Christian Murl Gilliam, 34, of Woodbury was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. He must follow a few conditions and pay $585 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Roger Ray Johnson, 50, of Dodge Center was sentenced to two days in jail for gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must serve one year of probation, spend 27 days on electronic home monitoring, follow several conditions and pay $1,015 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Christopher Eric Oleson, 21, of Austin was sentenced to three years of probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. He must perform 80 hours of community service, follow several conditions, and pay $85 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 13 months in prison. He received a concurrent sentence of three years of probation for felony third-degree arson. He must perform 80 hours of community service, follow several conditions, and pay $85 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 15 months in prison.

—Lay Poe, 28, of Fort Worth, Texas, was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must follow a few conditions and pay $985 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. He received credit for three days served. 

—Jason Alan Roe, 43, of Albert Lea was sentenced to three years of probation for felony check forgery – offer with intent to defraud. He must follow several conditions and pay $1,547.48 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 15 months in prison.

