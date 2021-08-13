expand
August 14, 2021

Club News: Duplicate Bridge

By Daily Herald

Published 6:07 pm Friday, August 13, 2021

Duplicate Bridge is played twice a week at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin. Players come from Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek, Northwood and Mason City, Iowa.  This Tuesday’s ( 5 1/2 tables) winners:

First place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring; second place, Theresa Baldus and Larry Heimsness; third place, Joann Maxfield and Harriet Oldenberg; fourth place, Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlan; fifth place, Gail and Ray Schmidt

Six tables played Wednesday:

First place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz; second place, Joyce Crowe and Dave Ring; third place, Gail and Ray Schmidt; fourth place, Theresa Baldus and Larry Heimsness; fifth place, Jaynard Johnson and John Karnes; sixth place, Romelle Enderson and Edna Knobbe.

We welcomed a new player this week and are happy to see our growth in numbers. There is still plenty of room for others who would like to play the competitive game of Bridge. The center serves lunch both days, so come for lunch before we begin.

