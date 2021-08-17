expand
August 17, 2021

Celebration of Life: Vernon J. Schaefer

By Daily Herald

Published 5:05 pm Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Vernon J. Schaefer

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -Vernon J. Schaefer passed away on April 4th, 2020 from COVID. A Memorial Mass and a Celebration of Life is planned for September 18, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams, Minnesota at 11:00 a.m. Prior to the mass, a visitation will be held beginning at 10 a.m at the church followed by a rosary. A reception and sharing of memories will be held at the auditorium following the service. Please join us in celebrating his dedication to family, faith, friends, and community. Masks are appreciated.

Vernon J. Schaefer, 98, Adams, Minn., died Saturday, April 4, 2020, in VA Hospital.

