Masks required in indoor City of Austin facilities

CDC elevates Mower County to ‘high’ COVID-19 transmission rate

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday elevated Mower County’s COVID-19 transmission level from “substantial” to “high.”

The “high” designation is given when a county reports more than 100 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days.

In response to the CDC’s new designation, the City of Austin on Tuesday announced that, until further notice, masks will be required in all indoor city-owned facilities, including City Hall, the Austin Public Library, Police and Fire Stations, Packer Arena, Riverside Arena, and the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center. The indoor mask rule applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there were a reported 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing Mower County to a total of 4,860 cumulative cases and 34 deaths.

As a state on Tuesday, Minnesota reported 1,690 (1,522 confirmed, 168 probable) with seven new deaths, all of whom were between the ages of 65-94.

Also according to MDH, the age range with the most cases of COVID-19 is 20-24 years old at 59,914.

As of mid-June, nearly three million Minnesotans have been fully vaccinated, the MDH reported.