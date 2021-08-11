Carl D. Benson

Visitation for Carl Benson will be held Monday, August 16, 2021 from 4pm to 6pm at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home. A private family memorial service will follow visitation. Pastor Don Malinsky will officiate.

Carl David Benson of Oakland, MN passed away peacefully July 25, 2021.

Carl was born December 27, 1937 to Lewis and Olga (Haugen) Benson in Glasgow, Montana.

He was preceded in death by parents and brothers Raymond, Ernest and Paul. Carl is survived by his brother John and wife Barbara Benson of Minnetonka; daughters, Cheri and husband Rick Webber of Austin MN, Nancy and husband Brian Berhow of Hayward, MN; son Jim and wife Karen Benson of Austin MN, 9 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

During his life, Carl farmed, raised cattle, worked for Hormel and later started his own business Wallmasters. Carl had a huge spirit of adventure and curiosity. He traveled thousands of miles on his motor cycle touring the United States and Canada. Carl enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling and 4-wheeling at his cabin in Northern MN. He rode horseback, enjoyed music and dancing, Johnny Cash was his favorite. Carl was very interested in history, he felt knowing and understanding it could help future generations make better choices. Carl was a fine, proud, stubborn, Norwegian, and his family and friends will miss him dearly.