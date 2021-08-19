expand
August 20, 2021

Caravan du Nord Concert getting back on the road

By Daily Herald

Published 5:01 pm Thursday, August 19, 2021

Traveling music showcase kicks off three-month tour Sept. 11, coming to Austin on Oct. 2

 

The Minnesota Music Coalition is excited to announce this year’s return of Caravan du Nord, a showcase of concerts spread across Greater Minnesota, with daytime workshops and networking opportunities for up-and-coming area musicians. 

Austin’s Paramount Theatre will host a show on Oct. 2, featuring Annie Mack with Kaleb Braun-Schulz & The Nightingale Band and Of The Orchard

Having last toured in 2019 with six shows, this year’s lineup is Caravan’s biggest yet, with nine shows scheduled across the state from September through December. In partnership with The Current, the tour begins at an outdoor venue in Alexandria and culminates in the historic auditorium at Hibbing High School.

 “Minnesotans from across the state have so much to offer musically, and we’re excited to grow the tour this year so we can showcase a small sample of Minnesota’s amazing musical talent,” said Joanna Schnedler, Executive Director of the Minnesota Music Coalition. “MMC is here to deepen connections with musicians across the state and build communities of support for them to lean on, and that’s what Caravan is really all about” Schnedler says. “It’s important for us to be present with musicians in their local communities.”

The Coalition partnered with each presenting venue to showcase a wide array of musicians from across Minnesota, with a goal to represent artists of different sounds and backgrounds from far reaches of the state. This year’s Caravan du Nord is presented in partnership with The Current, and this made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.

 There will also be daytime workshops and events to connect local artists with one another and with Coalition members, in an effort to strengthen networks of support outside of the Cities.

View the full schedule and lineup below:

 Sept. 11: Chris Koza w/ Jillian Rae and Brianna Kocka | Theatre L’Homme Dieu, Alexandria

Oct. 2: Annie Mack w/ Kaleb Braun-Schulz & The Nightingale Band and Of The Orchard | Paramount Theatre, Austin

Oct. 9: Nur-D w/ The Immaculate Beings and Clay Fulton & The Lost Forty | Sheldon Theatre, Red Wing

Oct. 16: Salsa del Soul w/ High 48s and Cyr & the Cosmonauts | Memorial Auditorium, Worthington

Oct. 29: Mayda w/ Freaque and Twins of Franklin | Mankato State University, Mankato

Nov. 13: Annie Mack w/ EL.i.BE and d’Lakes | Historic Holmes Theatre, Detroit Lakes

Nov. 19: Kiss the Tiger w/ Michael Shynes and Amanda Grace | Sacred Heart Music Center, Duluth

Dec. 3: Charlie Parr w/ Molly Maher and Kijana | Shattuck St. Mary’s School Newhall Auditorium, Faribault

Dec. 10: Turn Turn Turn w/ War Bonnet and Trevor McSpadden | Hibbing High School Auditorium, Hibbing

