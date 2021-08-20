Breaking News: Police have Friday morning standoff in Southeast Austin

A brief standoff occurred Friday morning in Southeast Austin after police received a call of a dispute.

According to Austin Police Chief David McKichan, police responded to a dispute at about 9:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Third Avenue Southeast. Officers suspected a firearm may have been involved and acted with an abundance of caution in approaching the scene and later searching it.

McKichan indicated law enforcement does not believe this to have been a random event and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

McKichan would not release any information about a suspect being taken into custody; however, Herald staff on scene witnessed a male subject being handcuffed by police.

A vehicle was towed away from the scene; however, it has not been confirmed if it was related to the incident.

McKichan said the case remains under investigation.

The Herald will provide more information as it becomes available.