Beverly R. Groh, 70

Beverly Groh, age 70, passed away July 27, 2021, at her home. She was born on September 5, 1950 to Joseph and Marie (Gisch) Lichter. She graduated from Garrigan High School in 1968.

Bev was a hard worker and dedicated over thirty five years to Riverland Community College. During her time there she held positions such as Food Service Manager, Copy Center Manager and eventually retired from her final position as Residential Life Director. In this role she was able to help hundreds of college students adapt to campus life and while she enjoyed it, she often said her favorite job was raising two boys that loved her more than the world itself.

Bev was talented in so many aspects of her life and always followed her passions. Her love of writing led her to becoming a published poet and her love for music led her to both teach and compete in country dance.

We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from mom during her 70 years, among them: you should not cook with kitchen utensils but instead use them for comedy skits, you can complete any home improvement project with enough duct tape and a glue gun, there is a fifth food group and it consists of ice cream and chocolate, and The Dollar Store is more magical than Disney World! The most impactful lessons though, were to never lose your imagination and to always show kindness and love to those around you.

Bev is survived by two sons, Ryan (Heather) Groh and Aaron (Kristy) Groh; her grandchildren Tristan, Emma, Hana and Grace Groh; her siblings Judy Wibben of Utah, Dennis (Judy) Lichter of Iowa, Liz (Chuck) Becker of Iowa, Phyllis Naylor of Ohio, Mary Jo Lichter of Utah; her bonus daughter Jess Menendez and just about every wide-eyed child that ever laughed at her pranks and needed “an extra grandma”. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Robert and Jim Lichter; and brother-in-law Col. Dwight E. Naylor.

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 14th at Steele County Fairgrounds park from 11-2 PM. If you are unable to attend and wish to memorialize Bev, donations may be made in her name to St. Jude or Ronald McDonald house.

Mom – you will always be the Wind Beneath our Wings and we know that Somewhere Out There you are still watching over us. Love Ya!