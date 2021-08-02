Betty R. Monnier, 93
Betty Ruth Monnier, age 93, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Home in Austin, Minnesota.
Betty was born October 16, 1927 on a farm near Dexter to Raymond and Barbara (Hayle) Howe. She attended a rural school in Mower County until the sixth grade. Betty married George Monnier on September 5, 1946 in Fairmont, Minnesota. They lived on a farm near Dexter and had one child, Joyce. Betty was a housewife and loved to garden, crochet, knit, cook, bake and can. She and George enjoyed playing cards with friends and family and traveling every summer. Betty was a life-long member of Zion Lutheran Church of Dexter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Barbara Howe; husband, George Monnier; brothers, Francis “Bud”, Charles “Chuck”, and Stan Howe; sisters, Virginia Ridgeway and Beverly Howe.
Betty is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Joyce and Dan Vermilyea, Austin, Minnesota; granddaughter: Heather Hughes (Phil Schrack); great grandchildren: Tyler (Ashtin), Elora, and Lily; great-great grandchildren: Carson, Wren, Emmie and Beckham; brother: Lawrence (Martha) Howe; Nieces and Nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 5th at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with the Reverend Mark Olson officiating. Visitation will be at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary on Wednesday from 4-7 pm and for one hour before the service on Thursday morning. Interment will be in Dexter Cemetery.