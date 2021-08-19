expand
Betty L. Turner, 92

Betty Louise Turner, age 92, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at St. Marks Lutheran Home in Austin. Betty Louise Motl was born March 18, 1929, in Austin, the daughter of John Jr. and Libbie Motl. Betty graduated from Blooming Prairie High School. Betty married Lyle (Ike) Turner and they raised five children together. Betty loved having a good time with her family and friends. Betty was an extremely hard worker her entire life. She enjoyed farming with her son, Dave. She had worked at several businesses over the years including Trimbles Cycle Center & The Flower Box. Betty had a great love of animals, fishing and so much more.

Betty will be missed dearly by all who loved her.

Survivors include her son David Turner (Robin), Ann Lunning (Doug), Rita Millam (Steven), Mary Jondal. Her beloved grandchildren, Jesse and Brandon Turner, Chad and Jamie Millam, Dayna and Danielle Jondal, Serena Turner and also great grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Lyle Turner (Ike), and her son Michael Turner.

Mayer Funeral Home is assisting with family arrangements. Services and Burial will be private. Memorials may be sent to Mayer Funeral Home.

