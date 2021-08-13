expand
August 14, 2021

Jamey Helgeson: Be a true part of your community

By Jamey Helgeson

Published 5:52 pm Friday, August 13, 2021

Community inclusion — Being a part of a community and feeling included is extremely important in people’s lives. Being a part of one’s community does not mean that it has to be necessarily one’s neighborhood/geographic community. People can experience and explore different communities by traveling and/or taking vacations. People can meet new people and try new things when they go to various camps or retreats. Some may find community among a religious belief they share with others. 

There are many communities in which people can be a part of such as work and/or social communities which are centered on leisure activities or hobbies. But being a part of any of these communities does not mean simply that the individual is present.

Becoming a part of any community takes time and effort. Individuals will have to learn practices of the community and have to get accustomed to new things and people. Similarly, members of the community will have to learn and get accustomed to individuals experiencing new things in the community.

Community inclusion is not always a fast process, especially when it causes people to get out of their comfort zone. But with proper support and effort, community inclusion is extremely rewarding and life-altering.

We at LIFE Mower County believe that inclusion is for EVERYONE! Through our advocacy and social programming, we

pay attention to the fair and equitable treatment of every human being. Individuals are able to experience many new things in the community and around the area. We provide activities and events 5 days a week. We utilize social and life skills in all of our programming. We venture into the community as much as we can, so individuals can experience many new things our wonderful community has to offer while supporting a diverse, inclusive and growing community.

I would like to take this time to thank everyone in the community that supports what we do, whether it is through volunteering, financial support, teaching a class, board members, area businesses, foundations, and community partners.

Thank you for your time and support. WE COULDN’T DO IT WITHOUT YOU!!!

Upcoming Events

Monday: Fall 2021 Vacation Meeting, 4 p.m.

Tuesday: Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Virtual Happy Hour, 6 p.m.

Thursday: Special Olympics Softball, 6 p.m.

Friday: Steele County Fair and Craig Morgan Concert, 5 p.m.

Aug. 21: Lunch and a Movie, 11 a.m.

Aug. 24: People First Aktion Club, 4 p.m.

Aug. 25: Virtual Trivia, 6 p.m.

Aug. 26: Kickball game, 6 p.m.

Aug. 27: Virtual Bingo, 6 p.m.

