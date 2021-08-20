expand
August 20, 2021

Austin dentist honored by MDA

By Daily Herald

Published 5:20 pm Friday, August 20, 2021

Dr. Travis Schmitt, of Schmitt Family Dentistry in Austin, was recently honored by the Minnesota Dental Association with the 2020-21 Outstanding Leadership award.

Dr. Travis Schmitt

The award, which was given on Aug. 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, recognizes Schmitt for his leadership at the local, district and state levels.

He has served as secretary/treasurer, vice president and president for both the Austin Dental Society and the Southeastern District Dental Society. From 2001-18, Schmitt served as a delegate for the SEDDS to the MDA House of Delegates. He is serving once again this year.

From 2013-15 he was a delegate to the American Dental Association’s House of Delegates, where he was assigned to the ADA Budget, Business and Administration Matter Reference Committee.

