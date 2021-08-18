expand
Ad Spot

August 19, 2021

Ask A Trooper: Basic trailer maintenance can help avoid future breakdowns

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Wednesday, August 18, 2021

By Sgt. Troy Christianson

Question: I have seen a lot of boat trailers and ATV trailers on the shoulders with mechanical issues, what should be checked on these trailers?

Answer: State Troopers often encounter motorists pulling trailers that are experiencing breakdowns. Most often it involves a flat tire or trailer wheel bearing. Basic trailer maintenance involves greasing the wheel bearings. Wheel bearing failure can occur when maintenance is neglected. A trailer’s wheel bearings are often neglected because they are out of sight. A loose, worn or damaged wheel bearing is the most common cause of brakes to grab and lock up. This generally leads to tire failure, whether a flat or a blow out from the heat generated. I’ve seen hubs break off and fires caused from these issues.

Nobody wants to be that person stranded on the side of the road with a disabled trailer or be a driver who loses control because of a trailer malfunction. It is important to repack the wheel bearings and make it a part of your pre-trip inspection and maintenance schedule.

Other pre-trip preparation should include:

• Taillight and brake light function

  Proper use of hitch, pins and safety chains

• Check tires for proper inflation, unusual wear, weather checking and bulges

• Spare tire inflated, jack and lug wrench

  Secure the load and all other items

A driver can perform all the required maintenance checks, but an unsecured load can also have deadly consequences. Securing your load is the law. A driver could face a citation if they don’t secure their load and/or additional consequences if an unsecured load causes a crash.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848. (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us)

More News

Four former top Minnesota GOP staffers seek leader’s ouster

Another walk-off for Polanco; Twins beat Indians 8-7 in 11

Truck with horse trailer catches fire on Interstate 90

Austin Utilities issues peak alert

News

Four former top Minnesota GOP staffers seek leader’s ouster

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Truck with horse trailer catches fire on Interstate 90

Mower County

Austin Utilities issues peak alert

News

US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19

Mower County

Minnesota State Fair strongly urges masks and vaccinations

Brownsdale

Brownsdale man airlifted to hospital after ATV accident

Mower County

Voice of the County

Business

Dr. Bhagra looking forward as site lead physician for Austin, Albert Lea

Local Government

Council makes I-90 bridge recommendation

Mower County

COVID numbers rise, still lower than last fall

Mower County

Senior Center to host workshop for caregivers

Mower County

Prizes increased for girls’ speech contest

News

Bridge disaster diver returns medals in Line 3 protest

Agriculture

Northern Country honored for conservation work

Blooming Prairie

BP woman injured in Monday afternoon accident

Albert Lea

Upcoming DC Drifters show to feature area county artists

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with almost striking officers with vehicle

Mower County

Minnesota COVID-19 hospitalizations highest since mid-May

News

Minot air museum displays Iwo Jima plane from World War II

News

Minnesota prosecutors oppose releasing Chauvin juror names

News

Minn. schools face contentious issues over wearing face masks

News

Authorities attack Minnesota wildfire from air and ground

Agriculture

‘Micro-farmers’ face drought without safety net

News

Minnesota GOP chair urges vote on her leadership