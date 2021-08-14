expand
August 14, 2021

ARPA funds, I-90 bridge project on council agenda

By Mike Stoll

Published 6:30 am Saturday, August 14, 2021

The Austin City Council will vote to accept coronavirus local fiscal recovery funds established under the American Rescue Plan Act during its next regular meeting.

The City of Austin was allocated $2,670,080.90 in ARPA funds, $1,335,040.45 of which was received in 2021. The balance will be received in 2022.

In addition, the council will vote on accepting ARPA funds in the amount of $32,000 for maintenance and operation expenses at the Austin Municipal Airport.

The council will also vote to approve the 2021 Hormel Foundation grant rankings during the meeting.

City Engineer Steven Lang will continue discussing options for the upcoming Interstate 90 bridge project during the council’s work session. The three proposed options are tight diamond interchange with signals, tight diamond interchange with roundabouts, and single point interchange.

Information about each option, and an online survey, can be found at https://arcg.is/04aHfb.

Lang will also update the council on the Wastewater Treatment Plant project during the work session.

The council’s next regular meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, in the City Council Chambers at City Hall. The work session will be held in the Council Chambers immediately following the meeting.

The meeting is open to the public; however, any citizen wishing to monitor the meeting from a remote location should do so by tuning in to Charter Channel 180. Anyone not able to do so, or anyone wishing to address the council remotely, should contact City Clerk Ann Kasel at 507-437-9943 or annk@ci.austin.mn.us to make arrangements in advance.

For a complete meeting agenda, visit http://www.ci.austin.mn.us/Council/City%20Council%20Agenda.pdf. For a complete work session agenda, visit http://www.ci.austin.mn.us/Council/Work%20Session%20Agenda.pdf.

