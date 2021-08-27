expand
August 27, 2021

Area placed in flood watch through Friday morning

By Daily Herald

Published 7:45 pm Thursday, August 26, 2021

The National Weather Service has put Mower and Dodge counties under a flood watch from 8 p.m. Thursday night through 7 a.m. Friday morning.

According to the NWS, multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected to track across the region bringing with it 1 to 3 inches of rain with localized amounts as high as 3 to 6 inches of rain.

People should expect flooding of low-lying areas and other areas prone to flooding. Rapid rises in local streams and rivers may impact locations along these waterways.

