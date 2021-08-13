expand
Ad Spot

August 14, 2021

Accused gunman pleads not guilty to murder charges

By Mike Stoll

Published 6:41 pm Friday, August 13, 2021

The suspect in a June 5 shooting in Austin that left one dead made his initial appearance on Thursday in Mower County District Court.

Miguel Nunez Jr., 18

Miguel Nunez Jr., 18, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has pleaded not guilty to felony second-degree murder – with intent – and two counts of felony second-degree murder – without intent – while committing a felony.

Nunez is suspected of shooting David Harris, 45, in the early morning hours of June 5 at Harris’s residence in the 100 block of 12th Street Northeast of Austin. Court documents state that Nunez was at the residence under the guise of purchasing marijuana from a dealer who lived at the house, but intended to rob the dealer.

A witness reported that Nunez pulled a gun and threatened to shoot everyone at the residence if he was not given all of the drugs. The witness indicated that Harris heard the commotion, grabbed his gun, and entered the room, where he was shot in the chest by Nunez.

First responders located Harris on the floor of the room with three bullet wounds in his chest. Emergency personnel attempted lifesaving efforts, but Harris was pronounced dead.

An omnibus hearing for Nunez has been scheduled for Sept. 24.

More News

US jobless claims near pandemic low as economy strengthens

Kevin Nelson: ‘Thank you’ to parks volunteers

Week in Review: Fair returns with a good turnout

The Wide Angle: Remembering Lee

News

US jobless claims near pandemic low as economy strengthens

Mower County

ARPA funds, I-90 bridge project on council agenda

Mower County

A taste of Puerto Rico

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Accused gunman pleads not guilty to murder charges

Education

APS facilities named for retirees, graduate

Agriculture

Soybean oil tires donated to Mower County Sheriff’s Office

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Search warrant leads to drug charges for Austin man

Mower County

Mayo Clinic Health System to offer flu vaccine at most Mower County schools

Mower County

MnDOT seeks input on proposed goals for disadvantaged businesses

Mower County

SURE interns share research experience

Mower County

Karl Potach Memorial Golf Tournament being held Monday

Business

Erickson, Surdy achieve Ameriprise Private Wealth advisor status

Mower County

Club News: Duplicate Bridge

News

GOP operative indicted for child sex trafficking

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged for allegedly threatening woman with a knife

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Former banker pleads guilty to theft from customer account

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Aug. 1-7

Mower County

MCHS to reinstitute visitor guidelines

News

Minnesota grows a bit older, less white, more metropolitan

Mower County

Photos: Day 3 Mower County Fair

Mower County

Mower, Austin population rises, bolstered by diversity

Mower County

Photos: State VFW tournament opens in Austin

News

Rochester high school teacher named MN Teacher of the Year

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Police still seeking information on murder suspect