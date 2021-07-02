Woman scammed out of over $284K

Law enforcement is reminding people to be careful about sending money to someone after a woman was scammed out of $284,600.

According to Mower County Chief Deputy Mark May, the Mower County Sheriff’s Office took a report about the scam on July 1. The victim reported she began conversing with the scammer on Facebook Messenger. The scammer told her about bizarre incidents that had supposedly happened to the scammer and asked her for money.

The victim sent one check out totaling $74,600 in March and a second check for $210,000 in May.

“Please remember if you are asked to send somebody money, especially a large amount of money, check with a family member or trusted friend about the request,” May said. “Are you sending the money to the person who requested it or a company, another individual. Where are you sending the money to? Please think about what you are asked to do.

“Once the money has been sent, there is little that can be done to recoup the loss.”