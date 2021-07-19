expand
Ad Spot

July 21, 2021

VFW wins divisional tourney

By Daily Herald

Published 1:59 pm Monday, July 19, 2021

The Austin VFW is headed deeper into the playoffs after coming out of this past weekend having won its divisional tournament and riding a 15-game winning streak.

Post No. 1216 (24-3) defeated Winona 9-1 in the championship game having defeated Faribault (12-2) and Rochester Mayo (11-1) earlier in the day.

Brayden Bishop struck out six, gave up five hits and walked no one in the win. Jared Lillemon, Nick Robertson and Bishop all had two RBIs each..

Austin 12, Faribault 2 (five innings)

Ransom collected the win in three innings of work, striking out four in the effort while Isiah Conway pitched the last two innings. Lillemon, Blom, Nelson all had a pair of RBIs and Sam Oelfke and Ransom had two hits apiece.

Austin 11, Rochester Mayo 1

Robertson gave up just three hits in going the distance. Connor Munson went 3-for-3 and Oelfke, Ransom, Lillemon and Bishop all had two hits. Blom had three RBI.

“They say pitching and defense wins,” head coach David Lillemon said. In the three games, Austin gave up only four runs;  they had no errors in three games.”  

Austin advances to the District tournament next weekend in Northfield, who has the number No. 1 seed. Austin will be seeded No. 2.  

Austin is guaranteed a spot in the VFW State Tournament on Aug 12-16 being hosted by Austin.  A strong performance in the District Tournament would help their seeding situation for the state tournament. 

 

More News

Antetokounmpo caps extraordinary postseason as Finals MVP

Al Batt: Selling the film rights to this column

Letter to the Editor: We need to be building back better

Ask a Trooper: Ensuring vehicle was scrapped

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

First 50 of the 100 most-traveled days highlight ongoing traffic safety crisis

Mower County

Bike MS returning to Austin this weekend

Education

Pacelli shifting to all day preschool

Mower County

2 Austin residents named Outstanding Refugees

Mower County

Outdoor Music Stage adds new variety in 2021

Local Government

Council awards street bid, approves ArtWorks Festival application

Business

Local census effort by KSMQ results in award

Mower County

Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program coming to Senior Center

Mower County

In Your Community: County DFL cleans up the shorelines

Mower County

Club News: Duplicate Bridge

Business

Hormel hosts its largest class of summer interns

Albert Lea

Matson named MN American Legion Law Officer of the Year

News

48th annual Amateur Talent Contest Entertains in 2021

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

1 charged with possessing meth, receiving stolen motorcycle

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man who threatened woman with hammer charged Friday

News

Hennepin County ‘doubles down’ on vaccine incentive program

News

Pilot of crop-dusting helicopter killed in Minnesota crash

News

Starry stonewort confirmed in Leech Lake

Mower County

Senior Living: Ready to travel again

News

Air quality alert expanded across Minn. over Canadian wildfire smoke

News

Jeff Bezos blasts into space on own rocket

Agriculture

Drought stresses Minnesota crops, streams and lawns

News

Charles E. Bliss, 96

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

One arrested after shots fired in Southeast Austin