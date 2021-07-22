expand
July 23, 2021

Turning up the heat this weekend

By Daily Herald

Published 5:00 pm Thursday, July 22, 2021

Here comes the heat.

Already, the week has been heavy and hot, but those temperatures will rise into the 90s this weekend according to the National Weather Service.

According to the NWS, temperatures are expected to be around 90 degrees Friday and 92 degrees on Saturday. However, when combined with the humidity, the heat index will make those two days feel closer to the mid-90s. 

There is a chance to make a small dent in drought situation, however, as there is a 50% chance of showers and storms after midnight on Friday. But rain amounts are expected to be less than a 10th of an inch, except with stronger storms.

As of Thursday, the Austin area has received a total of 13.29 inches of rain, well below the 21.28 inches, which is the normal for this time of year.

