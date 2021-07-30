Teen receives life threatening injuries in Thursday evening accident

Two were transported to the hospital after being involved in a Thursday evening three-vehicle accident in Austin.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol accident report, a 2018 Toyota Corolla, a 2007 Peterbuilt Semi, and a 2015 Dodge Ram were heading east on Interstate 90 at about 7:18 p.m. on Thursday when the Corolla attempted to merge into the right lane from the acceleration/deceleration lane next to the Dodge Ram near Highway 218 South. The Dodge Ram braked to avoid a collision and the Semi rear ended the Dodge Ram.

The Austin Fire Department, Mower County Sheriff’s Office, and Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene.

A 13-year-old female passenger in the Dodge Ram was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus-Rochester with life threatening injuries. A second passenger, an 11-year-old male, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin with non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.