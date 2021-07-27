Suspects sought in county burglaries

Law enforcement is looking for information that could lead to arrests after two recent burglaries in Mower County.

According to Mower County Chief Deputy Mark May, the first burglary report was taken by a Mower County deputy at about 12:43 p.m. on July 24 in the 11800 block of 505th Avenue in rural Lyle. The reporting party said that a building on his property was broken into within the last two weeks.

The deputy noticed pry marks on the door frame and damage to the door from being forced open. A gas-powered 4-stroke Honda weed eater and two small electric heaters of an unknown brand were reported stolen. The stolen items had an estimated total value of $480.

The second burglary was reported on July 26 and occurred at a home and outbuilding in the 27500 block of 730th Avenue in rural Grand Meadow. The reporting party said his home and outbuilding were burglarized overnight, sometime between 11 p.m. on July 25 and 7 a.m. on July 26.

The victim said he was home at the time. When he woke up on July 26, he entered his office and observed the door between the office and garage open. A money clip containing his driver’s license, credit cards, and $203 in cash was missing. He then checked an outbuilding and discovered a Stihl brand chainsaw, valued at $275, and Stihl brand pole saw, valued at $688, were missing.

No forced entry was discovered.

The investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mower County Law Enforcement Center at 507-437-9400.