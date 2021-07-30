Students in Austin to benefit from backpack giveaway

On Sunday, Aug. 1, nearly 750 TCC and Wireless Zone stores nationwide, including in Austin, are teaming up to donate more than 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children through TCC’s ninth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.

Since the beginning of the event in 2013, TCC has donated 1.2 million backpacks to children across the U.S., helping to ease the burden of back-to-school shopping for families.

Between 1-4 p.m. on Monday, participating TCC store locations are inviting families to pick up backpacks filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and more for their children. Each TCC store will donate up to 150 backpacks on a first-come, first-served basis.

Austin’s store is located at 1407 First Ave SW.

For a list of participating locations in Minnesota, visit locations.tccrocks.com. Each participating store location will adhere to local and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all employees and event attendees.