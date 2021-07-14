Updated: Area under severe thunderstorm watch

A line of thunderstorms and heavy rain is expected to impact our area this morning.

The National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin, has placed Mower County under a severe thunderstorm watch until 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to a the National Weather Service, the system could bring damaging winds of 40-50 mph as well as rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches.

The area is expected to get another round later in the day, mainly before midnight tonight.