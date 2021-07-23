expand
July 23, 2021

A vehicle drives down a street in southwest Austin late Thursday afternoon as a Mower County Sheriff’s squad sits in the distance, part of a perimeter that was set up to search for suspects in the case of a stolen vehicle. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com

Stolen vehicle recovered after police chase

By Mike Stoll

Published 10:23 am Friday, July 23, 2021

The Austin Police Department is looking for information that could lead to the arrest of three suspects who allegedly stole a vehicle from an Austin dealership on Thursday.

According to Austin Police Chief David McKichan, police took a broken window report at about 6:30 a.m. on Thursday from the Austin Ford dealership on West Oakland Avenue. At the time of the report, it looked possible that entry was gained; however, nothing was noted as missing from the business. It was later reported that a 2018 Dodge Challenger was stolen from the dealership.

An officer passed the stolen vehicle at about 3 p.m. on Thursday and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle attempted to elude officers in the area near the dog park and Bandshell Park, going so far as to drive on the bike path. 

The suspects abandoned the vehicle in the 100 block of 12th Avenue Southwest. The vehicle was recovered, as were three additional key fobs for other vehicles in the center console.

A witness reported seeing  two white males and a black male fleeing from the vehicle.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Austin Police Department at 507-437-9407.

