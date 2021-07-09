expand
Southgate student named fire poster contest honorable mention

By Mike Stoll

Published 12:40 pm Friday, July 9, 2021

Southgate student Sawyer Loucks was named the Honorable Mention in the Fourth Grade Junior Fire State Poster Contest. Approximately 400 fourth grade students participate in the Junior Fire Safety Program, and each child is expected to create a fire safety poster to be entered into the contest. Two children from each school (Banfield, Neveln, Southgate, Sumner, and Pacelli) are chosen as poster winners. The overall fire safety poster winner is entered into the State competition along with two runners up. Photo by Michael Stoll/mike.stoll@austindailyherald.com.

