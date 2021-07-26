Six new members enter Chateau Speedway Hall of Fame

By Matthew Grage

Along with some exciting racing action week, the night was highlighted by the induction of six new members to the Chateau Speedway Hall of Fame in Lansing Friday. The HOF inductees included 1965 track champion Ron Kester; 1966 champion Rex Garr; 1973 Late Model champion Wendell Kuehn; four-time champion Mike Sorensen; three-time champion Bryan Hernandez and Ron Ross a longtime flagman from the 1950s through the 1960s.

Two of the new members were represented by family with Elaine Garr representing Rex Kester who passed away about four years ago and Dustin Sorensen standing in for his dad Mike, who was out of town on vacation.

It turned into a double celebration for Dustin as he accepted the Hall of Fame award for his dad at intermission then later in the night accepted the feature trophy for taking home the French’s Repair USRA A Mod Main Event. The Rochester driver started back in row five and slowly picked his way toward the front. By lap seven, he was in the top five, jumped to the top three a lap later, then on lap ten he pulled up behind early leader Joel Alberts of Mantorville.

After showing himself several times making runs on the leader the two went side by side on laps 15 and 16 before Dustin took over the lead and drove off to his first Chateau Feature win of the year.

Zach Elward of Hayfield took the top spot for the fifth time this year in the Adams Graphix WISSOTA Street Stocks.

Racing action will continue next Friday night with the first green flag set for 7:15 p.m.

The Mid American Renegade Sprint Show has been moved up a week to Aug. 6, however the fireworks show will stay on Aug. 13. There will be a Kids Night on Aug. 20, with stock car rides for kids before the races and ice cream treats for kids 12 and under at intermission.

USRA B MODIFIED

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Hunter Kennedy-St Ansgar IA; 2. Cole Lonergan-Dexter; 3. Garitt Wytaske-Austin; 4. Michael Johnson-Austin; 5. Matthew Brooks-Austin

FRENCH’S REPAIR USRA A MODIFIED

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. Dustin Sorensen-Rochester; 2. Aaron Hoff-Mantorville; 3. Jason Cummins-New RIchland; 4. Scotty Anderson-Mason City IA; 5. Joel Alberts-Mantorville

POWER 96 WISSOTA PURE STOCK

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Jack Paulson-Morristown; 2. Jack Maas-Faribault; 3. Andrew Eischens-Taopi; 4. Kyndra Guttormson-Chatfield; 5. Michael Wick-Faribault

ADAMS GRAPHIX WISSOTA STREET STOCK

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Zach Elward-Hayfield; 2. Kory Adams-Stacyville IA; 3. Jason Newkirk-Austin; 4. Ross Spitzer-Blooming Prairie; 5. Dan Klingfus-Austin

SKJEVELAND SANITATION WISSOTA HORNET

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Andy Knutson-Rochester; 2. Daniel Bjonfald-Bloomington; 3. Timothy Barnett-Owatonna; 4. Zach Korp-Ellendalei

ACTION BUILDERS WISSOTA MIDWEST MODS

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Kadden Kath-Ellendale; 2. Billy Steinberg-Kasson; 3. Ryan Goergen-Stacyville IA; 4. Kobie Kath-Owatonna; 5. Greg Pfeifer Jr-Austin