expand
Ad Spot

July 14, 2021

Sara C. Swanson, 94

By Daily Herald

Published 1:22 pm Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Sara C. Swanson, 94

Sara C. Swanson, age 94, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society – Comforcare in Austin. Sara Catherine was born December 5, 1926 at Lidgerwood, ND, to Joseph and Mabel Stine Saumweber. She was the youngest of four siblings, Joseph, Lola Mae, and Leslie. All are now deceased. The family moved to Fargo, ND when she was 1-year old. She attended parochial and public schools where she graduated in 1944, with honors. Sara worked as a school secretary until she married Robert N. Swanson of Detroit Lakes, MN, December 31, 1944. Their first child, Kathleen Jeanette (Vernon Lewis) was born Feb. 2, 1946.

In 1947 they moved to Minneapolis where they lived and worked at the Plymouth Gospel Mission. On Nov. 26, 1947, Rebecca Ann was born. In 1948 the family moved to Anoka, while Mr. Swanson attended St. Paul Bible College. Sara worked as an office manager and reporter for the Anoka Herald. In 1951, Robert and Sara were called to their first pastorate, Pinewood Chapel, near Detroit Lakes, MN. Their third daughter was born Dec. 17, 1952, Mary Kay (William Ernst). In 1953, they were called to First Baptist Church in Detroit Lakes, where they served for 12 years. After that they served pastorates in Rothsay and St. Peter, MN. In 1972 they moved to Jackson, WY, where they established an interdenominational Christian Fellowship which they pastored for 14 years.

Sara lived a very busy life, raising three daughters, assisting and ministering alongside her husband in his pastorates, as well as occasionally working outside the home in various jobs, including real estate in Jackson. The family enjoyed traveling to over 40 states, camping and Rving. In retirement. Sara and her husband enjoyed 3 cruises, visiting family and friends, and going south for the winters! A life well-lived!

Old age and infirmities brought them back to MN to be closer to family. They moved to Austin in 2001. Rev. Swanson died Sept, 18, 2008. Since then, Sara has lived very independently in her home in Austin. She attended Faith Evangelical Free Church, and had a vibrant relationship with her LORD and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was ready, eager to go home to Him and all her loved ones that have gone before. On Sept. 12th, 2020, her beloved daughter, Rebecca, passed away from a prolonged illness. She is survived by two daughters, Kathleen Lewis (Vernon) of Austin, and Mary K. Ernst (William) of Andover, MN, 5 grandchildren, Ramona Colee (Cameron), Andrea Lewis, Rebekah Sundberg (Kevin), Laurie Krahn (Steve), Joshua Ernst (Laura), 3 great grandsons, Taylor Bond, Joseph Sundberg, and Brayden Colee, and 1 great, great grandson, Jackson Bond.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Faith Evangelical Free Church in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

More News

Breaking news: Police standoff in Austin ends in arrest

Updated: Area under severe thunderstorm watch

Monday accident causes temporary power outage

Jena DeMoss: What is baby-led weaning?

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Breaking news: Police standoff in Austin ends in arrest

Albert Lea

Updated: Area under severe thunderstorm watch

Law Enforcement

Monday accident causes temporary power outage

Education

Comin’ home

News

Uptick in cases but no signs of a surge

Austin Living

Austin Living: Old world charm on the farm

Education

Board hears ESSER III grant spending proposal

Mower County

Physician assistant, nurse practitioner to travel with Mayo Clinic Health System’s mobile health clinic

Mower County

Public information meeting rescheduled to July 21

Law Enforcement

Mower deputy honored as ‘DWI Patrol All-Star’

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man gets probation for attempted criminal sexual conduct with a child

News

Unwanted pets: Giant goldfish turn up in state waterways

Albert Lea

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on I-90 near Hayward

News

MnDOT prepares for major update on I-494 in south metro area

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Waseca man charged with sexual assault

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: June 27-July 3

News

Infant injured in Tuesday evening accident

News

I-90 and 4th St. interchange project meeting to be held Wednesday

News

Insanity4Humanity teams up with 30 For Freedom to fight human trafficking

Local Government

Sen. Amy Klobuchar tours Hormel Institute

News

Hagedorn announces cancer recurrence

News

MN State Fair, MN Livestock Breeders’ Association offer youth scholarships

Education

APS welcomes new principals

Local Government

Council removes Mueller from HRC