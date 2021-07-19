Sandra Johnson

Sandy was born on September 18, 1943 in Austin, Minnesota to Vernon and Clarice Bjorgo. On December 5, 1964, she married Robert L. Johnson. Sandy worked for Dial Corporation for almost thirty years. In retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, traveling, and giving back to her community by providing meals to those in need. An avid, lifelong reader, she was always content curled up with a good book or could spend hours playing cards with family and friends. Her crooked smile, quick wit, and sense of strength were evident to all.

Sandy was preceded in death by her father, mother, and younger brother, Dennis Bjorgo. She is survived by her husband Bob, their two children and their spouses; Brian (Jerilyn) Johnson of Plano, IL and Kimberly (Mike) Glisson of Edwardsville, IL, her sister, Janet Sheeley, several nieces and nephews, seven beloved grandchildren: Vance Schmidt, Mikayla Schmidt, Ryleigh Johnson, Michael Glisson, Jr., Bryce Glisson, Robert Glisson, Ella Grace Glisson, & one great-grandchild, Henry Schmidt. “Nana” will be missed by all.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 24 from 3:00-5:00 P.M. at Burkhart-Eighner Funeral Home in Sandwich, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one of the following:

Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, Help Fight RA

8815 Conroy Windermere Rd. Suite 309

Orlando, FL 32835

https://www.fvoas.org

The Fox Valley Older Adult Services

1406 Suydam Road

Sandwich, IL 60548