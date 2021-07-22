expand
Ad Spot

July 23, 2021

Ruth E. Hanson, 92

By Daily Herald

Published 3:07 pm Thursday, July 22, 2021

Ruth E. Hanson, 92

Ruth Elizabeth Hanson, age 92, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System Austin. Ruth was born October 10, 1928, in Austin, Minnesota to Christian and Jennie (Rudd) Hanson. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Ruth graduated from Austin High School in 1947. Following graduation, she worked at the Mower County Courthouse as a secretary until 1966. Ruth then began working at Austin Public Schools until her retirement in 1987. Ruth dedicated much of her life to volunteering and serving others. She spent over 20 years volunteering as a receptionist at St. Olaf, was a recruiter and greeter for the American Red Cross Blood Mobile, and was a member of the Austin Business and Professional Women’s Club. Ruth also loved to travel and enjoyed being with friends. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Ruth is survived by many loving caretakers and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Christian and Jennie; sister, Helen M. Allen; and brother-in-law, W.B. Allen.

The graveside service for Ruth will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Oakwood Cemetery in Austin, Minnesota. Memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

More News

Just Like Family

Photos: Biking for a cause

‘It’s been quite a ride’

Woman charged as accessory to shooting in southeast Austin

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

  • Special Section

    More special sections

Mower County

Just Like Family

Mower County

Photos: Biking for a cause

Mower County

‘It’s been quite a ride’

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman charged as accessory to shooting in southeast Austin

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: July 11-17

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with narcotic sales

Albert Lea

A. Lea man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison

Albert Lea

EAB Found in Freeborn County

Mower County

In Your Community: Hoeper honored for 20 years with KSMQ

Mower County

In Your Community: Keagan Larson to feature his book of poetry on Thursday

Mower County

Club News: Duplicate Bridge

Mower County

‘Regarding Broadway’ closing out CST summer season

News

Crane collapse causes power outage as temps reach mid-90s

Education

Education Briefs

Mower County

DNR fishing regulations now available in Hmong, Karen, Somali and Spanish

News

As smoke dissipates in Minnesota, health experts urge people to stay aware of air quality

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Stolen vehicle recovered after police chase

News

Pelosi says ‘deadly serious’ Jan. 6 probe to go without GOP

Mower County

Mower County deputy recognized for “hat trick” DWI arrests

Mower County

Turning up the heat this weekend

News

Minnesota’s share of opioid settlement could top $300M

News

Pelosi bars Trump allies from Jan. 6 probe, GOP may boycott

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

First 50 of the 100 most-traveled days highlight ongoing traffic safety crisis

Mower County

Bike MS returning to Austin this weekend