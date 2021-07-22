Ruth E. Hanson, 92

Ruth Elizabeth Hanson, age 92, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System Austin. Ruth was born October 10, 1928, in Austin, Minnesota to Christian and Jennie (Rudd) Hanson. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Ruth graduated from Austin High School in 1947. Following graduation, she worked at the Mower County Courthouse as a secretary until 1966. Ruth then began working at Austin Public Schools until her retirement in 1987. Ruth dedicated much of her life to volunteering and serving others. She spent over 20 years volunteering as a receptionist at St. Olaf, was a recruiter and greeter for the American Red Cross Blood Mobile, and was a member of the Austin Business and Professional Women’s Club. Ruth also loved to travel and enjoyed being with friends. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Ruth is survived by many loving caretakers and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Christian and Jennie; sister, Helen M. Allen; and brother-in-law, W.B. Allen.

The graveside service for Ruth will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Oakwood Cemetery in Austin, Minnesota. Memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.