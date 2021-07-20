Russell Logan Eastburn, 64

Age 64, died peacefully on July 17, 2021 at home. Russ touched many lives through his sports photography, music, interaction with AA and his love for being with people. Russ was a proud member of the US Navy. He is preceded in death by his father, Russell; mother, Vickie; sister, Lynette; and daughter, Maggie. Survived by his wife, of 32 years, Marie; son, Logan (Angela), Tyler (Brittany); daughter, Katie (Doug); and ten grandchildren. May he rest in peace. Private service and interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Veterans Crisis Line or the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans.