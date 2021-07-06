Robin Mark Smith, 61

Robin Mark Smith, age 61, of Brooklyn Park passed away June 28, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law Betty (Kasel) Wibben, brother Bill, sister and brother-in-law, Patricia (Kasel) and Jerry Bass. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 27 years, Suzanne Kasel-Smith; son, Christopher; brothers, Bob (Lee), Larry (Lilibeth), and Darrell; sisters-in-law, Cheryl (Charlie) Favrot, and Cathy Kasel; brother-in-law, Mike Kasel and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on his birthday, Monday, July 12th from 3-8PM at Shamrocks, 995 7th St W, St. Paul, MN 55102.