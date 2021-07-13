expand
July 14, 2021

Richard S. Orozco, 35

By Daily Herald

Published 1:15 pm Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Richard S. Orozco, 35

Richard Sabin Orozco, age 35, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family. Richard was born February 27, 1986, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Cindy Koestler and Richard “Penny” Orozco. He graduated from Delta Junction High School in Delta Junction, Alaska. On September 5, 2015, he married Susan Strack in Austin, Minnesota. Richard had a very energetic spirit and charismatic personality. He loved all music, fishing, socializing, grilling, and family get togethers. He also enjoyed traveling, hiking, riding his motorcycle and eating all kinds of food. Above all he loved being around his children. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his mother, Cindy Koestler; children, Candice, Carter and Raven; wife, Susan Orozco; support team, Crystal and BreAnna Peterson, Melissa Tooker; siblings, Veronica, Tanya, Brandie, Crystal, Tyman, Christine, Mary, Amanda, Jamie, Pepper, Sasha and Nicholas; cousins, Alex and Eugene; aunt Cado; uncle Joe; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard “Penny” Orozco; grandma and grandpa, Louis and Yolanda Orozco; and friend, Coniah Horton.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place 12:00(noon)-2:00 p.m. prior to the service on Friday. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

