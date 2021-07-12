Richard Dale Grinstead, 82

Richard “Dick” Dale Grinstead, 82,

died July 4th at Chester’s House in Tucson AZ

after a relatively short battle with Alzheimer’s.

Born to John and Corrine (Morse) Grinstead

on June 12th 1939 in Orchard Iowa.

Dick retired as a Medical Products Senior

Design Engineer with 3M after a rewarding

and brilliant thirty year career.

Proceeded in death by his first wife

Betty Lou (nee Greiner)

Survived by his second wife

Joyce Primavera of Tucson AZ.

His children Marcus, South St. Paul MN,

Allyn, Maplewood MN, Carmen, Roberts, WI

Lisa, Centuria WI. Eight Grandchildren

and twelve Great Grandchildren.

Dick enjoyed golfing, fishing and bow hunting.

Dad was a loving husband and father

and will be deeply missed.

Special thank you to Ana Montiel and all

the staff at Chester’s House for making

Dad’s final journey home as comfortable

as possible. Interment will be at

Woodbury Cemetery, Lyle, MN.