expand
Ad Spot

July 14, 2021

Richard Dale Grinstead, 82

By Daily Herald

Published 1:33 pm Monday, July 12, 2021

Richard “Dick” Dale Grinstead, 82,

died July 4th at Chester’s House in Tucson AZ

after a relatively short battle with Alzheimer’s.

Born to John and Corrine (Morse) Grinstead

on June 12th 1939 in Orchard Iowa.

Dick retired as a Medical Products Senior

Design Engineer with 3M after a rewarding

and brilliant thirty year career.

Proceeded in death by his first wife

Betty Lou (nee Greiner)

Survived by his second wife

Joyce Primavera of Tucson AZ.

His children Marcus, South St. Paul MN,

Allyn, Maplewood MN, Carmen, Roberts, WI

Lisa, Centuria WI. Eight Grandchildren

and twelve Great Grandchildren.

Dick enjoyed golfing, fishing and bow hunting.

Dad was a loving husband and father

and will be deeply missed.

Special thank you to Ana Montiel and all

the staff at Chester’s House for making

Dad’s final journey home as comfortable

as possible. Interment will be at

Woodbury Cemetery, Lyle, MN.

More News

Breaking news: Police standoff in Austin ends in arrest

Updated: Area under severe thunderstorm watch

Monday accident causes temporary power outage

Jena DeMoss: What is baby-led weaning?

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Breaking news: Police standoff in Austin ends in arrest

Albert Lea

Updated: Area under severe thunderstorm watch

Law Enforcement

Monday accident causes temporary power outage

Education

Comin’ home

News

Uptick in cases but no signs of a surge

Austin Living

Austin Living: Old world charm on the farm

Education

Board hears ESSER III grant spending proposal

Mower County

Physician assistant, nurse practitioner to travel with Mayo Clinic Health System’s mobile health clinic

Mower County

Public information meeting rescheduled to July 21

Law Enforcement

Mower deputy honored as ‘DWI Patrol All-Star’

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man gets probation for attempted criminal sexual conduct with a child

News

Unwanted pets: Giant goldfish turn up in state waterways

Albert Lea

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on I-90 near Hayward

News

MnDOT prepares for major update on I-494 in south metro area

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Waseca man charged with sexual assault

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: June 27-July 3

News

Infant injured in Tuesday evening accident

News

I-90 and 4th St. interchange project meeting to be held Wednesday

News

Insanity4Humanity teams up with 30 For Freedom to fight human trafficking

Local Government

Sen. Amy Klobuchar tours Hormel Institute

News

Hagedorn announces cancer recurrence

News

MN State Fair, MN Livestock Breeders’ Association offer youth scholarships

Education

APS welcomes new principals

Local Government

Council removes Mueller from HRC